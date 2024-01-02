US Political Candidates Back Campaign Against COVID-19 Vaccines

A rising tide of political candidates across the United States, buoyed by a social media campaign, is pledging to push for the removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market. The campaign, spearheaded by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a Houston ear, nose, and throat specialist, is gathering momentum, with 50 candidates and 39 elected officials from 20 states already onboard.

Liberty and Justice vs. Vaccines

The campaign’s growth is a reflection of the increasing skepticism towards the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on politics. Retired lieutenant colonel and Texas state representative candidate Dewey Collier, one of the campaign’s early adopters, cites liberty and justice as his reasons for joining. He argues that the vaccines were introduced without comprehensive long-term studies and have since been proven unsafe.

Political Voices in the Campaign

Among those who have made the pledge is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who points to alleged dangerous side effects. The growing support for the campaign underscores a broader call for elected officials to demonstrate transparency and accountability. The campaign’s initiator, Dr. Bowden, is currently facing a formal complaint from the Texas Medical Board for alleged violations of the standard of care and unprofessional conduct in 2021. The complaint accuses her of prescribing medication to a hospitalized COVID-19 patient without conducting an examination.

Impact on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Dr. Bowden suggests that public support for the campaign could prove to be a significant challenge to the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on politicians. The campaign’s success also raises questions about the global acceptance rate of COVID-19 vaccines. An umbrella review found the global acceptance rate to stand at 60.23%. The study also highlighted the importance of addressing vaccine hesitancy to ensure public acceptability and confidence, thus achieving a high vaccination uptake and herd immunity.

