US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth

Political advertising in the United States is poised for a historic surge in 2023, with an anticipated 30% increase in spending from the 2020 presidential election. The escalation, which is expected to reach a staggering $12.3 billion, marks a significant shift in the political landscape, fueled in part by a greater investment in digital platforms.

Driving Forces Behind the Jump

The significant spike in political advertising budgets can be attributed to a more polarized electorate. Voters, now more than ever, are willing to donate more to support their chosen candidates, fostering an environment of intense competition and high-stakes campaigns. The advent of fundraising platforms which streamline the donation process has also played a substantial role in this development.

The Reign of Traditional Television Ads

Despite the growth in digital spending, traditional television advertising continues to hold sway. Expected to constitute the majority of the estimated $12.3 billion expenditure, broadcast television remains the medium of choice for its unparalleled audience reach. The upcoming November 5 election has witnessed an onslaught of attack ads, notably between Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, underlining the continued dominance of television in political campaigns.

An Era of Digital Growth

Digital platforms, however, are set to experience the most substantial growth. With a projected 156% increase in revenue from 2020, digital advertising spend is expected to reach $3.46 billion this year, reflecting a seismic shift in the political advertising landscape. Connected TV, including services such as YouTube and Hulu, is spearheading this digital explosion. These platforms provide cost-effective advertising solutions and offer the ability to target ads with unprecedented precision, advantages that traditional broadcast TV struggles to match.