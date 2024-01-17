Subscribe

US on the Brink of a Government Shutdown Amid Border Deal Deadlock

The US faces a potential government shutdown due to a congressional stalemate over a border deal. This comes amid internal GOP tensions and Trump's ongoing legal battles.

María Alejandra Trujillo
As the clock ticks down to a potential partial government shutdown, the United States grapples with a congressional stalemate over a crucial border deal.

The impasse persists between Democrats and Republicans, despite today's House GOP conference, raising concerns about averting a shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson's emphasis on strict border policies as a prerequisite for any aid package agreement further fuels these apprehensions.

Tensions within the GOP conference run high, with some conservatives expressing dissatisfaction with Johnson's spending strategy and leaks to the media.

These issues echo the challenges faced by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In contrast, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expresses confidence that the Senate could pass a continuing resolution to prevent the shutdown, despite the turmoil in the House.

