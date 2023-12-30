en English
Elections

US Muslim Leaders Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 pm EST
US Muslim leaders have launched an ambitious campaign, dubbed ‘Abandon Biden’, designed to dissuade American voters from reelecting President Joe Biden in 2024. The campaign has already hit the ground running in key swing states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Arizona, incited predominantly by the President’s perceived inaction during the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, which led to significant Palestinian casualties.

From Support to Disappointment

The leaders helming this campaign, including lead organizer Jaylani Hussein, voice their criticism of Biden’s backing of Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Hamas. Despite the 64% Muslim turnout for Biden in the 2020 election, the campaign’s organizers are now pledging their support to an independent presidential candidate. They have made it clear that their campaign does not endorse former President Donald Trump, even acknowledging the potential risk of weakening the Democrat voter base, which could inadvertently benefit the Republicans.

Biden’s Stance on Israel Spurs Controversy

The Biden administration has come under fire for its refusal to tie U.S. aid to Israel with compliance to international humanitarian standards. Adding fuel to the fire, the administration recently bypassed Congress to greenlight additional emergency military support to Israel. This move has drawn sharp criticism, both domestically and internationally, denting the United States’ global image.

Approval Ratings Wane Amid Growing Discontent

Biden’s approval ratings have been on a steady decline, especially among young voters and key demographics that backed him in his previous run for the presidency. A recent Gallup poll suggests that increasing dissatisfaction with both major political parties is pushing many voters towards considering an independent candidate. The ‘Abandon Biden’ campaign aims to capitalize on this sentiment, hoping to steer the 2024 Presidential Election in a new direction.

Elections Politics United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

