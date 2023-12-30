US Muslim Leaders Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections

US Muslim leaders have launched an ambitious campaign, dubbed ‘Abandon Biden’, designed to dissuade American voters from reelecting President Joe Biden in 2024. The campaign has already hit the ground running in key swing states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Arizona, incited predominantly by the President’s perceived inaction during the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, which led to significant Palestinian casualties.

From Support to Disappointment

The leaders helming this campaign, including lead organizer Jaylani Hussein, voice their criticism of Biden’s backing of Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Hamas. Despite the 64% Muslim turnout for Biden in the 2020 election, the campaign’s organizers are now pledging their support to an independent presidential candidate. They have made it clear that their campaign does not endorse former President Donald Trump, even acknowledging the potential risk of weakening the Democrat voter base, which could inadvertently benefit the Republicans.

Biden’s Stance on Israel Spurs Controversy

The Biden administration has come under fire for its refusal to tie U.S. aid to Israel with compliance to international humanitarian standards. Adding fuel to the fire, the administration recently bypassed Congress to greenlight additional emergency military support to Israel. This move has drawn sharp criticism, both domestically and internationally, denting the United States’ global image.

Approval Ratings Wane Amid Growing Discontent

Biden’s approval ratings have been on a steady decline, especially among young voters and key demographics that backed him in his previous run for the presidency. A recent Gallup poll suggests that increasing dissatisfaction with both major political parties is pushing many voters towards considering an independent candidate. The ‘Abandon Biden’ campaign aims to capitalize on this sentiment, hoping to steer the 2024 Presidential Election in a new direction.