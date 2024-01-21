US Military Deterrence Against Iranian-Backed Groups: A Time-Consuming Process

The ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran-backed groups, including Yemen's Houthi rebels, have taken a new turn. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer recently stated that the process of implementing US military measures to deter these entities is a time-consuming one. The US's approach combines military, diplomatic, and other strategic measures, emphasizing the complexity of dealing with these Iranian-backed groups.

A History of Unrest

Recent incidents, including an attack on the Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq by Iran-backed fighters, highlight the escalating tensions. The base, which has been a repeated target in the past, witnessed the installation of defense systems following this incident. Iran's proxies in the region, coupled with retaliatory actions by the US and its allies, paint a picture of an ongoing conflict.

Israel and Iran: An Escalating Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran is intensifying, with Israel stepping up its strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon. This escalation underscores the broader regional implications of Iran's support for proxy groups. In addition, the US recently seized advanced conventional weapons Iran was allegedly sending to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, further demonstrating the extent of Iran's involvement in regional conflicts.

The US Military's Response

The US military has taken active steps to counter these threats. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of 18 Houthi anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait between January 17 and 20. These attacks, conducted directly by the US military without the involvement of an international coalition, underscore the shift in strategy. The US government has justified these strikes as 'self-defense,' stating it is not at war with the Houthis. The US military has also issued warnings to Iran regarding armed vessels approaching US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf.

Despite these measures, the situation remains fluid, with ongoing attacks on US military bases in Iraq by Iranian-backed militants. The recent arrest of a suspect in Pakistan linked to a militant group allegedly backed by Iran further underscores the regional reach of these entities. As the US continues to deter these groups, the presence of American troops in Iraq and Syria as part of the international coalition against ISIS adds another layer of complexity to these endeavors. While the road ahead is uncertain, the US remains committed to preventing further escalation of violence and promoting stability and peace.