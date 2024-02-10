U.S. Military Aid Policy Shift: Human Rights Criteria Attached to US Military Aid

February 9, 2024, marked a potentially game-changing moment in America's approach to military aid, as President Joe Biden unveiled a new directive linking the provision of such assistance to adherence with international law. Spearheaded by Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Democratic senators lauded this move, which could lead to a swift cessation of military aid to countries found in violation of international humanitarian law.

A Shift in Perspective

The new presidential memorandum mandates the Secretary of State to obtain written confirmations of compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law from nations embroiled in active conflicts, such as Israel and Ukraine, within the next 45 days. Failure to provide these assurances could result in the suspension of military aid.

This directive follows growing frustration among Democratic senators regarding the U.S.'s handling of military aid during Israel's war in Gaza, particularly the hasty provision of aid without congressional notification and efforts to thwart the attachment of conditions to aid.

Raising the Stakes

President Biden has recently criticized Israel's conduct in the conflict, describing it as 'over the top,' and the U.S. has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Despite existing laws meant to prevent security assistance to human rights violators, human rights advocates remain skeptical about the enforcement of these new conditions, specifically against strategically important allies.

The memorandum permits waivers in rare and exceptional circumstances and exempts defensive equipment like air defense systems. Democratic senators are working to fortify the new system outlined in the order.

Balancing Act

The delicate interplay between the White House and Senate progressives is evident in the new policy affecting U.S. military aid. While Senate Democrats pushed for a memorandum imposing human rights and humanitarian aid-related conditions on all U.S. military aid, citing Israel's military activity in Gaza as a significant factor, the White House downplayed the policy's significance and argued that it isn't specifically linked to concerns about any particular country.

The new policy requires written guarantees that aid recipients will comply with international law and U.S. aid efforts, as well as oversight and accountability measures. The differing messaging reflects the challenge of balancing relationships with pro-Israel Jewish voters and Muslim Americans.

As this new chapter in U.S. military aid policy unfolds, the international community watches closely, eager to see if this commitment to accountability and adherence to international law will indeed bring about a more just and peaceful world.