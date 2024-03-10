US Marines Airlift Embassy Staff from Haiti Amid Gang Siege on Capital

Under the shadow of night, US Marines have initiated an emergency evacuation of embassy personnel from Haiti, responding to a dire escalation in gang violence that has brought the nation's capital, Port-au-Prince, to its knees. This move comes as armed gangs, in a bold offensive starting February 29, have launched systematic attacks against police stations, prisons, hospitals, and strategic locations such as the port and airport, effectively laying siege to key government and diplomatic quarters. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico due to the unrest, faces an uncertain future as his administration teeters on the brink of collapse.

Gangs Tighten Grip on Port-au-Prince

The gangs' insurrection reached a new peak late Friday, with dozens converging on Champ de Mars, setting ablaze the interior ministry and opening fire near the presidential palace. Despite law enforcement's efforts, the national police force appears overwhelmed, with Lionel Lazarre, head of the national union of Haitian police officers, admitting to their dire predicament. As foreign governments urge their citizens to leave, the US's decision to deploy marines for evacuation underscores the international community's growing concern for the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Haiti.

International Response and Calls for Aid

As violence spirals, international figures and organizations are stepping up with offers of support and calls for intervention. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's president, has proposed an unlikely solution, citing his success against gangs domestically and signaling a willingness to assist under UN auspices. Meanwhile, Caribbean leaders are convening in Jamaica to discuss the crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for a political solution. The proposed deployment of Kenyan police officers by the UN has been criticized as insufficient by former US envoy Daniel Foote, highlighting the complexity of restoring order in Haiti.

The Road Ahead for Haiti

The ongoing crisis in Haiti reflects deeper issues of governance, security, and international support. Prime Minister Henry's weakened administration, coupled with the rampant expansion of gang control, poses a significant challenge not only to Haiti but also to the international community's capacity to effectively intervene. As Caribbean leaders and global actors grapple with the situation, the future of Haiti hangs in the balance, with the potential for further violence or a path to recovery shaped by the actions taken in the coming days.