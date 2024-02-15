US-led Plan for Two-State Israeli-Arab Resolution Faces Resistance

In the midst of ongoing conflict and diplomatic tension, a concerted effort led by the United States and supported by moderate Arab nations is surging forward with a plan that could reshape the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape. This bold initiative, aimed at establishing a two-state resolution to the enduring Israeli-Arab conflict, proposes a clear timeline for the creation of a Palestinian state. However, this plan has been met with staunch opposition from Israel, particularly from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who vehemently rejects the proposed timeline, citing it as a potential reward for past violence and an existential threat to Israel.

Advertisment

A Vision for Peace Amidst Turmoil

The Biden administration, in partnership with Middle Eastern allies including Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, has been diligently working to lay down a roadmap for peace. The plan outlines several contentious points: the withdrawal of Israeli settlements from the West Bank, the establishment of an East Jerusalem capital for Palestine, and the formation of a temporary Palestinian government. These efforts are part of a larger ambition to reach a ceasefire agreement and facilitate a hostage release in Gaza by Hamas, with hopes to finalize the agreement before the onset of Ramadan.

Resistance from Within Israel

Advertisment

Despite the international push for a peaceful resolution, top ministers within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government have expressed their opposition, casting doubt over the feasibility of such a plan. Israeli Prime Minister's office has echoed these sentiments, prioritizing the ongoing conflict with Hamas and dismissing the initiation of a peace plan based on the two-state solution. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in particular, has been vocal about his disapproval, demanding the security cabinet to take a clear stance against the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he views as an existential threat to Israel. This opposition is rooted in a broader concern within Israel regarding the timing of the plan and its implications, especially considering the unresolved conflict and recent violence in Gaza.

International Support and Skepticism

On the international front, the plan has garnered support from the British government and the European Union, both expressing interest in recognizing a Palestinian state. The United States is also contemplating early recognition of Palestine along with other supportive actions to facilitate the peace plan. However, skepticism remains due to past failures in achieving a lasting two-state solution. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the importance of any political initiative beginning with the recognition of a Palestinian state as a full member of the United Nations, highlighting the global stakes involved in the peace process.

The recent report by The Washington Post sheds light on the urgent efforts by the US and its Arab allies to present a plan that includes a firm timeline for Palestinian statehood. However, Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman has stated that discussing such plans is premature, given the country's focus on achieving total victory over Hamas. The Palestinian Authority's silence on the October 7 massacre has further complicated the prospects for dialogue, underscoring the intricate challenges that lie ahead in the quest for peace.