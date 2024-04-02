In a significant development that could escalate tensions between the United States and China, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers has called for the inclusion of seven Chinese biotech companies on a Defense Department list aimed at identifying firms allegedly collaborating with the Chinese military. This move, which highlights growing concerns over biotechnology's role in geopolitical rivalry, was met with immediate criticism from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, accusing the US of suppressing Chinese companies under false pretexts.

Bipartisan Concerns Amplify Security Risks

The initiative, spearheaded by Republican Michael Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, underscores the bipartisan apprehension regarding the potential military applications of biotechnology by Beijing. The lawmakers raised alarms over the risks associated with creating synthetic pathogens, which could be utilized to gain a strategic military advantage. Their urgent call to the Biden administration to act reflects a broader effort in Washington to scrutinize the Chinese biotech sector, especially its implications for American genetic data and personal health information security.

Chinese Embassy Responds to Allegations

Reacting to the US Senate's move, the Chinese Embassy in Washington denounced the allegations as baseless, framing the US action as an unjustified attempt to stifle Chinese companies by exploiting national security concerns. This response underscores the deepening rift between the US and China, with each side accusing the other of engaging in activities that potentially threaten global stability. The embassy's statement also highlighted the growing trend of geopolitical conflicts manifesting in the technology and biotech sectors, areas that are increasingly becoming focal points of international competition.

Implications for Sino-US Relations

The proposal to place Chinese biotech firms on the Defense Department's list, if enacted, could have far-reaching consequences for the companies involved, potentially affecting their reputations and leading to sanctions. This move is part of a larger pattern of legislative actions aimed at restricting federal agencies from contracting with Chinese firms deemed security threats. The escalating scrutiny of the Chinese biotech sector by US lawmakers reflects growing concerns over the use of cutting-edge technologies in geopolitical strategies, particularly the potential for biotechnology to alter the landscape of military power.