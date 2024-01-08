US Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Agreement on Fiscal Year 2024 Funding at $1.6 Trillion

In a critical move to avert a potential government shutdown, U.S. lawmakers have reached a bipartisan consensus on the federal spending limit for the fiscal year 2024. The agreement sets a ‘topline’ spending limit of approximately $1.6 trillion, a decision announced by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leaders following extensive negotiations.

Details of the Bipartisan Agreement

President Joe Biden lauded the agreement for averting a government shutdown and safeguarding the nation’s priorities. The deal, based on a previous agreement with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, delineates an increase in Pentagon spending to approximately $886.3 billion and secures $772.7 billion for non-defense discretionary funding to support domestic priorities. However, the parties still need to reconcile the specifics of the spending and pass the necessary legislation by January 19 to prevent a shutdown.

Reactions and Potential Roadblocks

Despite the bipartisan agreement, challenges still linger. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries have stated that Democrats will reject any ‘poison pill policy changes’ in the spending measures. On the other hand, the deal is anticipated to face resistance from the far-right members of the Republican caucus. The House Freedom Caucus has already spotlighted discrepancies in the reported spending levels.

Wins for the Conservatives

Speaker Mike Johnson underscored conservative victories in the agreement. A notable win includes a reduction in the Internal Revenue Service budget by $10 billion. However, concerns about border security and immigration could pose potential hurdles for the new spending deal.

The bipartisan agreement marks a significant milestone in preventing a government shutdown. Yet, with less than two weeks left to craft bills funding the government, the task remains daunting, especially as some federal agencies face the risk of running out of funds later this month. As the clock ticks down, the need for both parties to work together to finalize the details of the spending is more crucial than ever.