US Lawmakers Advocate for Renewed Federal Funding for Child Care

In a bid to address the mounting child care crisis in the United States, a host of Senators and Representatives, led by Tim Kaine, Bob Casey, Bernie Sanders, Tina Smith, Elizabeth Warren, and Suzanne Bonamici, are standing tall to champion the cause for renewed federal funding. The funding, a lifeline provided by the American Rescue Plan Act during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, ceased in September, leaving a gaping hole in the child care sector.

Advertisment

Implications of Lapsed Funding

The lawmakers, a collective voice of reason amid the crisis, underscore the paramount importance of affordable and accessible child care for working families and the sustenance of child care businesses. The absence of consistent federal investment, they argue, has rendered child care exorbitantly priced and elusive, exerting undue pressure on families and the broader economy.

A Bipartisan Call to Action

Advertisment

The rallying cry is for a bipartisan effort to secure funding in the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations and future supplemental funding packages. An appeal is made with a reference to President Biden's budget request, which earmarks significant funding for child care, and the Senate's proposed spending bill that packs a $700 million increase for the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG).

Widespread Support for Child Care Funding

The letter, a beacon of hope for millions of American families, is backed by a multitude of organizations and endorsed by a large number of congressional members, signaling a widespread consensus on the need to tackle the child care crisis head-on.