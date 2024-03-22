US, Japan, Philippines Strengthen Ties in Tokyo Meeting, Eyeing April Summit for Trilateral Cooperation

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano Masataka, and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro convened in Tokyo, Japan, setting the stage for a pivotal trilateral summit scheduled for April. This gathering underscores a concerted effort to bolster diplomatic and security ties amidst the backdrop of a shifting geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials' dialogue centered around mutual commitments to uphold peace and security, particularly in contentious zones like the South China Sea and East China Sea.

Advertisment

Deepening Trilateral Relations

At the heart of the discussions was a shared vision for a 'free and open Indo-Pacific' – a narrative consistently promoted by the United States in response to China's assertive regional posture. The Tokyo meeting highlighted areas of cooperative focus, including economic security, defense, adherence to international maritime law, and bolstering people-to-people connections. This preparatory session paves the way for the upcoming leaders' summit at the White House, aimed at fortifying a trilateral partnership grounded in democratic values and economic interdependence.

Countering Regional Threats

Advertisment

The growing proximity of military and strategic interests among the US, Japan, and the Philippines is a direct countermeasure to China's expanding influence, particularly its maritime claims in the South China Sea. Notably, Japan and the Philippines have embarked on discussions for a defense pact that would facilitate troop deployments on each other's soil. This move, coupled with the trilateral summit's objectives, signals a robust tri-nation stance against unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force in the region.

Looking Ahead to the Summit

As the trio of nations gears up for the April summit, the anticipation builds for a historic enhancement of trilateral cooperation. The summit aims to further align the countries' strategies on economic growth, technological advancements, clean energy, and regional security. Post-summit, a bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected, likely to discuss specific bilateral issues alongside the broader trilateral agenda. This series of meetings marks a significant step in consolidating a strategic partnership among the US, Japan, and the Philippines, with far-reaching implications for the Indo-Pacific's security and prosperity.