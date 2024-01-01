en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas

In the face of one of the most significant foreign policy crises of his tenure, President Biden found his relationship with Israel tested by the conflict with Hamas in 2023. The situation escalated with a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, triggering Biden to plan a trip to Israel to show solidarity amidst an atmosphere fraught with risks and controversy.

Testing Diplomatic Relations

The trigger was an explosion at a Gaza hospital that resulted in numerous casualties. Palestinians attributed this incident to Israel, further straining the delicate diplomatic balance. This trip, however, was viewed as a watershed moment, a testament to Biden’s commitment to face-to-face diplomacy and hands-on management of the situation.

Complex Diplomacy Amidst Conflict

The intricate diplomacy involved direct interactions between leaders and coordination between military and intelligence agencies. The conflict, which claimed over 20,000 lives according to the Gaza Health Ministry, failed to sway the Biden administration from its policy of supporting Israel, including the continued supply of arms.

However, Biden’s stance was met with internal resistance and dissent from State Department diplomats. Simultaneously, pressure from Congressional Democrats to curb Israel’s military actions grew, even as the U.S. clashed with other countries at the United Nations over the issue.

Strategies and Shifts

Biden urged Israel to scale back the war to targeted operations against Hamas. His administration engaged in de-escalation efforts with Hezbollah and negotiated hostage releases to prevent the conflict from engulfing the entire region.

The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership, indicated a possible shift to more targeted military strategies. This possible strategic change was communicated during a visit to Washington by Netanyahu’s adviser, Ron Dermer.

Despite the intense conflict and the diplomatic tensions it brought, the U.S. remains committed to its alliance with Israel. However, the diplomatic maneuvers and the management of the crisis underscore the complexity of the situation and the challenges faced by the Biden administration in managing this volatile situation.

0
Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Military Initiates Significant Drawdown of Forces from Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive amid Concerns over Palestinian Prisoners

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalation of Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Conflict and Consequences

By Shivani Chauhan

Friendly Fire: The Unseen Enemy in Gaza Conflict ...
@Israel · 50 mins
Friendly Fire: The Unseen Enemy in Gaza Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations
Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns
Israel Shifts Military Strategy Amid Prolonged Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Shifts Military Strategy Amid Prolonged Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
1 min
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
2 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
2 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
2 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
3 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
3 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
3 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
3 mins
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
3 mins
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app