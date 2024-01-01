US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas

In the face of one of the most significant foreign policy crises of his tenure, President Biden found his relationship with Israel tested by the conflict with Hamas in 2023. The situation escalated with a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, triggering Biden to plan a trip to Israel to show solidarity amidst an atmosphere fraught with risks and controversy.

Testing Diplomatic Relations

The trigger was an explosion at a Gaza hospital that resulted in numerous casualties. Palestinians attributed this incident to Israel, further straining the delicate diplomatic balance. This trip, however, was viewed as a watershed moment, a testament to Biden’s commitment to face-to-face diplomacy and hands-on management of the situation.

Complex Diplomacy Amidst Conflict

The intricate diplomacy involved direct interactions between leaders and coordination between military and intelligence agencies. The conflict, which claimed over 20,000 lives according to the Gaza Health Ministry, failed to sway the Biden administration from its policy of supporting Israel, including the continued supply of arms.

However, Biden’s stance was met with internal resistance and dissent from State Department diplomats. Simultaneously, pressure from Congressional Democrats to curb Israel’s military actions grew, even as the U.S. clashed with other countries at the United Nations over the issue.

Strategies and Shifts

Biden urged Israel to scale back the war to targeted operations against Hamas. His administration engaged in de-escalation efforts with Hezbollah and negotiated hostage releases to prevent the conflict from engulfing the entire region.

The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership, indicated a possible shift to more targeted military strategies. This possible strategic change was communicated during a visit to Washington by Netanyahu’s adviser, Ron Dermer.

Despite the intense conflict and the diplomatic tensions it brought, the U.S. remains committed to its alliance with Israel. However, the diplomatic maneuvers and the management of the crisis underscore the complexity of the situation and the challenges faced by the Biden administration in managing this volatile situation.