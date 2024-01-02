en English
Politics

US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns

The United States is currently grappling with a significant surge in migrant arrivals, with December marking the highest number of arrivals in a single month, exceeding 300,000. This crisis has elicited concerns from mayors of major cities, such as Chicago’s Brandon Johnson, who grapple with the sustainability of local governments bearing the brunt of what they describe as an international and federal crisis.

Political Gamesmanship amid Humanitarian Crisis

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been under fire for transporting over 85,400 migrants to designated sanctuary cities since August 2022, a move that some critics have described as inhumane and unconscionable. This action has exacerbated the migrant crisis in sanctuary cities across the country, from New York to Denver, further straining their resources.

Despite attempts by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to slow down the influx, buses packed with migrants continue to arrive in New Jersey, rerouted from New York City. Since mid-2022, Texas has sent over 33,000 migrants to New York City, with more than 160,000 migrants having arrived in New York City since spring 2022.

Security Concerns Amidst the Influx

While cities are making efforts to integrate newcomers, concerns about national security have also surfaced. Reports of migrants on the terror watch list being apprehended have prompted law enforcement officials like Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels to underscore the necessity of secure borders to mitigate national security risks.

Policy Changes and Political Responses

The drastic increase in arrivals at the border has been attributed by many to policy changes under the Biden administration. Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, are visiting the border and pushing for new border measures to be included in foreign aid funding packages. Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the surge in migration as the fallout of poor policy decisions after President Biden’s inauguration.

As the debate continues, and the crisis deepens, President Biden, asked about his New Year’s resolution, expressed his intention to return next year, in spite of low approval ratings for his handling of border security.

Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

