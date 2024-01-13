US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses

A specter is haunting the United States’ political landscape—the looming threat of a government shutdown. This menace is causing palpable concern among agricultural businesses. At the center of this impending crisis is House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana. Johnson finds himself in the throes of internal resistance from his party regarding a potential spending agreement with Democrats.

The Impact on Agricultural Businesses

Ethan Lane, the Vice President of Government Affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), has voiced his concerns about the repeated risk of a government shutdown. According to Lane, this creates a toxic environment for agricultural businesses. He likens political instability to market volatility, both of which are detrimental to the predictability and stability that businesses need to plan and thrive.

The uncertainty of whether the government will remain open in the near future hampers the ability of small businesses. These entities lack the resources to withstand long-term closures or significant market upheavals. The constant cloud of uncertainty makes it challenging for them to operate effectively.

Political Challenges and the Future

Speaker Johnson’s position is fraught with challenges early in his tenure. However, according to Lane, these struggles would be similar regardless of who held the position. The political climate seems to be a tangled maze of challenges for anyone at the helm.

On January 19, funding will expire for programs under four of the twelve appropriation bills. The remaining eight bills are set to run out of funds by February 2. The ticking clock adds another layer of urgency and anxiety to the situation. The potential impact of this government shutdown could be far-reaching and devastating for the agricultural sector.