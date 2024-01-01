en English
Politics

US Government Bypasses Congress to Approve Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
The US government has taken a pivotal step in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict by approving an emergency weapons sale to Israel. This decision bypasses the traditional Congressional approval process amidst the escalating hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. The recent surge in violence has seen the conflict spread into the heart of the Gaza Strip, leading Israel to launch a new offensive on the region’s principal southern city.

Unprecedented Decision Amidst Growing Conflict

The Biden administration’s decision to authorize an emergency arms transaction with Israel for the second time in December underscores the urgency of the situation. The transaction, valued at over $150 million, is intended to bolster Israel’s defenses against the mounting threats it faces. It is a clear demonstration of the US government’s willingness to expedite processes usually subject to legislative oversight and the critical role the US perceives itself playing in supporting its allies during active conflicts.

(Read Also: Unprecedented Destruction in Gaza: Israel’s Bombing Campaign Surpasses Historical Conflicts)

US Commits to Arms Sale Amidst International Criticism

The arms sale comes in the wake of international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes on refugee camps in the region. The escalating conflict has displaced 85% of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents, causing widespread destruction and human suffering. This decision by the US government underlines the complex balance of power and international relations, as it chooses to support Israel despite mounting international criticism.

(Read Also: US Approves $147.5m Emergency Arms Sale to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict)

Implications of the Arms Sale

The approved arms sale includes equipment for 155 mm shells and tank ammunition. This move follows President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Israel and other national security needs, which remains stalled in Congress. The alarming situation in Gaza, coupled with the ongoing fighting, Israeli airstrikes, and a breakdown of law and order in the area, makes this decision all the more significant. The arms sale indicates the US government’s commitment to Israel’s defense, despite the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

