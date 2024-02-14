US-Funded Flour Shipment Halted: Gaza's Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

A US-funded shipment of flour, intended to alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, has been held at the Ashdod port in Israel for weeks. The primary obstacle? Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's operational orders, which have stalled the shipment despite approval from Israel's war cabinet and American officials.

A Promise Unfulfilled

The situation is further complicated by the recipient designation: the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Smotrich, a controversial figure in Israeli politics, has admitted to blocking the shipment due to UNRWA's involvement. This move contradicts a commitment made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration has expressed concern over this issue, emphasizing the critical need for sustained flour deliveries to Gaza. The United States is actively engaging with Israeli officials to ensure that this shipment, and future ones, reach their intended destination.

UNRWA Under Fire

UNRWA has found itself in the crosshairs of Israeli accusations, with officials equating the agency's staff with Hamas members in an attempt to discredit them. This has led several countries to suspend their funding for UNRWA.

The agency is currently investigating these allegations. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip faces a looming famine warning issued by the United Nations. The blocked flour shipment, intended to mitigate this crisis, has only exacerbated the already dire conditions in the region.

Humanitarian Crisis Amid Political Tensions

The situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly desperate, with a majority of the population displaced and infrastructure severely damaged due to the Israeli war on the territory. Amidst these challenges, the Israeli army has forced evacuations at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of at least three people.

As the crisis deepens, displaced Palestinians in Rafah are pleading for safety. The United Nations has warned of impending famine if immediate action is not taken. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich's decision to block the US-funded flour shipment has only added fuel to the fire, intensifying the suffering of those in Gaza.

In light of these developments, the Israeli government has committed to releasing the flour as soon as possible following discussions involving top Israeli officials. However, the timeline for this release remains uncertain.