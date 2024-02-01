US Foreign Policy and the Emergence of a New World Order

As the United States grapples with a plethora of domestic issues, the nation's focus on foreign policy seems to be receding into the shadows. A litany of challenges ranging from immigration, abortion, urban crime, racial bigotry, woke ideology, LGBTQ+ issues, cultural fights, to drug addiction have commandeered the attention of voters. The seemingly insurmountable economic issues further divert focus from the country's foreign affairs.

US Political Climate: A Declining Democracy?

The political climate in the US shows signs of decline, with the nation now being categorized as a 'flawed democracy' rather than a 'full democracy'. The upcoming presidential election threatens to continue this trend of political division and inability to resolve socio-economic and political issues. A stark reflection of this is the potential candidates for the presidency, with neither Trump nor Biden being particularly well-regarded by the public.

US Foreign Policy: A Retreat to Lower Profile

The US foreign policy has been characterized by a retreat to a lower profile, with Biden focusing on domestic issues and relying on allies to maintain global hegemony. This shift has led to speculations that the US presidential election results could pave way for a new world order. A scenario where the interests of US allies might be marginalized, and American exceptionalism may continue to provoke wars at the allies' expense.

BRICS: Potential Winners in the New World Order

In this rapidly changing global landscape, the BRICS countries, advocating for a more inclusive and egalitarian global governance system, could emerge as winners in the long run. This could potentially lead to more progressive outcomes for the US both domestically and internationally, further shifting the dynamics of the global political system and its implications for US foreign policy and the new world order.