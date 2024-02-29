US Expresses Concern Over Ghana's Anti-LGBTQ Bill, Citing Human Rights Threats

The recent passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in Ghana, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill, has sparked international concern, with the United States deeming it a worrying development that could undermine the country's human rights record. The bill, passed by the Ghanaian Parliament on February 28, 2024, has yet to receive presidential assent but has already drawn criticism for its potential to infringe on freedoms and harm the economy.

Advertisment

International Backlash and Economic Implications

The United States, through State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, has voiced its apprehension regarding the bill's alignment with Ghana's tradition of tolerance and human rights. Miller's statement highlights fears that the legislation could not only erode fundamental freedoms of speech, press, and assembly but also negatively impact Ghana's economic landscape. International business communities have echoed these sentiments, warning of the detrimental effects discriminatory laws could have on business and economic growth.

Ghana's Stance on LGBTQ Rights

Advertisment

Despite facing international criticism, the bill enjoys widespread support within Ghana, reflecting the country's conservative stance on LGBTQ issues. Sponsored by a coalition of religious and traditional leaders, the bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ identities and advocacy, imposing jail terms ranging from six months to five years for various offenses. This move has raised alarms about potential state-sponsored discrimination and violence against sexual minorities, with human rights organizations and the United Nations calling for a review of the bill's constitutionality.

The Bill's Future Impacts

As the world watches, the future of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill hangs in the balance, awaiting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision. Its passage into law could mark a significant shift in Ghana's human rights landscape, potentially setting a precedent for similar legislation in other countries. The international community continues to urge Ghana to reconsider the bill, emphasizing the importance of protecting all individuals' rights and maintaining the country's reputation as a beacon of tolerance and human rights.