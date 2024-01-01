US EV Tax Credit Eligibility Tightens Under Biden’s New Guidelines

Under the new guidelines of the Biden administration, the eligibility for the $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit in the United States has been substantially constricted.

The updated criteria have whittled down the list of qualifying EV models from around twenty-four to a mere thirteen.

This significant change is a part of the broader strategy to exclude EVs that utilize battery components manufactured by Chinese companies from the tax credit scheme.

Impact on Electric Vehicle Market

The tax credit, a potent consumer incentive, is a part of a larger plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation.

The curtailing of the number of eligible EV models could have far-reaching implications for consumer choice and the EV market. It particularly affects vehicles with components linked to Chinese manufacturers.