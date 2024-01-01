en English
Israel

US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM ‘Madman’ Amidst Gaza Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Acclaimed US film director, Oliver Stone, in a stark commentary, has labelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as ‘a madman’ and ‘truly insane’. Stone’s uncompromising statement comes amidst the ongoing Israeli conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a situation that has been a throbbing point of contention over the years. The impact of Stone’s remarks, given his prominence as a filmmaker and public figure, is likely to reverberate in the international discourse concerning the Israeli leadership and the protracted Gaza conflict.

An Unsettling Conflict

The Israeli military anticipates the conflict in Gaza to persist through 2024, adjusting troop deployments in preparation for continued fighting. The Hamas-run health ministry states a distressing death toll of 21,978 people, predominantly women and children, since October 7, with 56,697 people wounded during the same period. The recent war was instigated by an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen on southern Israel, resulting in sustained bombardment of Gaza by Israel. Overnight bombings have resulted in deaths and injuries in Gaza City, and the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Staggering Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations reports that 85% of Gaza’s 2.4 million population has been displaced. The situation is exacerbated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that the war will continue for many more months. The ongoing conflict has witnessed the death of Adil Mismah, a regional commander of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces, in an Israeli air strike. The Israeli military confirms that the war will endure throughout 2024, necessitating thousands of reservists for the conflict.

Shifting Military Tactics

Israel has announced plans to alter tactics and reduce troop numbers in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The military will draw down forces inside Gaza this month and shift to more localized operations. Despite these changes, top officers affirm that the war against Hamas will continue for many months. The Israeli military plans to withdraw thousands of soldiers from Gaza, a move that is a result of US pressure and the need to return reserve soldiers to the economy after nearly three months of combat.

This ongoing conflict has far-reaching implications, with tensions threatening one of the world’s most vital shipping routes in the Red Sea. The Israeli government’s argument that it is engaged in a mortal fight for survival against Hamas has led to a surge in global opposition to Israel’s policies. This opposition is not antisemitic but rather anti-genocide, pro-peace, pro-Israel, and pro-Palestine. The Israeli government’s objective with the incursion in Gaza appears to be the displacement of the Gazan population, a move that has leaders openly advocating for the destruction or voluntary emigration of the Gazan population.

Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

