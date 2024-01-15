en English
Politics

US Delegation Meets Taiwan’s President Following DPP’s Electoral Victory

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
In a significant political event, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen convened a meeting with a delegation from the United States on Monday. This gathering transpired shortly after Tsai’s ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), clinched a remarkable victory in a recent ballot.

US-Taiwan Diplomatic Engagements

The American delegation was comprised of former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and ex-Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, as announced by the American Institute in Taiwan. The primary agenda of their visit was to extend congratulations from the American people to Taiwan for its successful elections and deliberate on preserving the peace and stability of the cross-strait.

The talks were aimed at reaffirming bilateral cooperation to maintain the status quo of the Taiwan Strait amid China’s escalating military pressure on Taiwan. The US government requested the former officials to travel in their private capacity to accommodate China’s opposition to formal visits between the US and Taiwan.

US Delegation in Taiwan

A high-level U.S. delegation arrived in Taiwan for a three-day trip to exchange views on bilateral issues and prospects. The group, led by former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg and former U.S. National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley, was accompanied by the American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger.

They were scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top Taiwan government officials. The U.S. Department of State congratulated Taiwan on its smooth electoral process and expressed the desire to work with Taiwan’s leaders to advance shared interests and values.

Post-Election Talks and Support

Two former senior U.S. officials visited Taiwan for post-election talks, emphasizing the U.S. government’s ‘longstanding interest’ in peace across the Taiwan Strait. Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election and took office on May 20. In a show of support, President Joe Biden planned to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan.

President Joe Biden has stated that the US does not support independence for Taiwan. China strongly deplored and firmly opposed Blinken’s statement, describing the secretary of state’s remarks as sending a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces. On the other hand, the position of Lai, Hsiao, and the DPP is that Taiwan does not need to declare independence as it is already an independent and sovereign nation.

Politics Taiwan United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

