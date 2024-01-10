US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since January 1st, due to complications arising from his prostate cancer treatment. Austin, 70, developed complications such as nausea, severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain following his treatment on December 22. Further complications included a urinary tract infection and fluid collections obstructing his intestines, necessitating the use of a stomach-draining tube.

Delayed Disclosure of Austin’s Condition

Despite Austin’s significant health complications, the Pentagon had not publicly disclosed his hospitalization or the state of his health. This lack of transparency extended to the White House and Congress, which remained uninformed for a significant portion of the week. The revelation of Austin’s condition has since led to a political backlash, with lawmakers questioning the delayed disclosure.

Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican, described the situation as “patently unacceptable,” especially given the ongoing global conflicts. Austin’s deputy, Kathleen Hicks, was informed to assume some of his duties on January 2nd, but she was not fully aware of the extent of his health complications.

President Biden’s Awareness of the Situation

President Joe Biden was informed of Austin’s hospitalization on January 6th, five days after Austin’s admission to the hospital. However, the President was only made aware of Austin’s prostate cancer on January 7th, following the public disclosure of Austin’s condition.

Contrast with Past Transparency

The handling of Austin’s medical information sharply contrasts with the transparency shown during former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s prostate surgery in 2003. The absence of prompt disclosure in Austin’s case has sparked concerns and criticism.

Despite the controversy and ongoing health complications, there are no indications that Austin plans to resign. The White House is not seeking his removal either. Austin remains committed to his recovery and the execution of his duties as Secretary of Defense. The medical team at Walter Reed hospital has provided an optimistic outlook for Austin’s recovery, though they warn it may be a slow process.