US Criticizes Israeli Ministers’ Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

The US State Department has expressed strong criticism towards Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir for their advocacy of resettling Palestinians outside of Gaza. The rhetoric has been labelled as inflammatory and irresponsible, further straining Washington’s already tense relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the post-war governance of Gaza.

Netanyahu’s Stance and Coalition Partners

Netanyahu, in alignment with his far-right coalition partners, has consistently rebuffed US requests to plan for Gaza’s governance following the war. He has categorically rejected the idea of the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and offered vague alternatives instead. Certain coalition members have gone a step further by advocating for Palestinian emigration and the reestablishment of settlements in Gaza. Netanyahu, however, has not directly addressed these calls, maintaining that they do not reflect official policy.

US Concerns and Response

US President Joe Biden has aired his concerns over Netanyahu’s handling of his coalition and his decision to withhold funds from the PA. He has underscored the US stance that Gaza is Palestinian land and should remain so without the control of Hamas. US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfield, and Rabbi Rick Jacobs of the Reform movement have joined in condemning the Israeli ministers’ statements.

Current State of Affairs

Despite these tensions, the US continues to stand as a diplomatic and military supporter of Israel in its conflict with Hamas. The US State Department spokesperson has reiterated that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain theirs, emphasizing a stark opposition to the Israeli ministers’ proposed solution of Palestinian civilian migration. The conflict in Gaza has been escalated by a Hamas-led attack, leading to numerous casualties and a hostage situation. However, the US remains hopeful for a future without terror groups threatening Israel and with Hamas losing control of Gaza.

