en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

US Criticizes Israeli Ministers’ Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers’ Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

The US State Department has expressed strong criticism towards Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir for their advocacy of resettling Palestinians outside of Gaza. The rhetoric has been labelled as inflammatory and irresponsible, further straining Washington’s already tense relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the post-war governance of Gaza.

Netanyahu’s Stance and Coalition Partners

Netanyahu, in alignment with his far-right coalition partners, has consistently rebuffed US requests to plan for Gaza’s governance following the war. He has categorically rejected the idea of the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and offered vague alternatives instead. Certain coalition members have gone a step further by advocating for Palestinian emigration and the reestablishment of settlements in Gaza. Netanyahu, however, has not directly addressed these calls, maintaining that they do not reflect official policy.

(Read Also: The Olive Groves of East Jerusalem: A Symbol of Peace Uprooted)

US Concerns and Response

US President Joe Biden has aired his concerns over Netanyahu’s handling of his coalition and his decision to withhold funds from the PA. He has underscored the US stance that Gaza is Palestinian land and should remain so without the control of Hamas. US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfield, and Rabbi Rick Jacobs of the Reform movement have joined in condemning the Israeli ministers’ statements.

(Read Also: Beirut Explosion: Potential Israeli Airstrike Amplifies Regional Tensions)

Current State of Affairs

Despite these tensions, the US continues to stand as a diplomatic and military supporter of Israel in its conflict with Hamas. The US State Department spokesperson has reiterated that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain theirs, emphasizing a stark opposition to the Israeli ministers’ proposed solution of Palestinian civilian migration. The conflict in Gaza has been escalated by a Hamas-led attack, leading to numerous casualties and a hostage situation. However, the US remains hopeful for a future without terror groups threatening Israel and with Hamas losing control of Gaza.

Read More

0
Conflict & Defence Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India to Assist Tanzania in Establishing a Mechanised Infantry Battalion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Instagram's DM Edit Feature: A Loophole and New Updates

By Shivani Chauhan

Zoom Expands in India Amid Surge in User Base and Security Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission

By Ebenezer Mensah

New Latvian Law Mandates Municipal Police in Every Municipality ...
@Latvia · 29 mins
New Latvian Law Mandates Municipal Police in Every Municipality ...
heart comment 0
Former CIA Employee Warns of U.S.’s Technological Inferiority in Potential Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Former CIA Employee Warns of U.S.'s Technological Inferiority in Potential Conflict with Russia
IAF Announces Registration for Agniveervayu Intake 1/2025

By Dil Bar Irshad

IAF Announces Registration for Agniveervayu Intake 1/2025
President Edgars Rinkvics Sets Ambitious Vision for Latvia’s Progress

By BNN Correspondents

President Edgars Rinkvics Sets Ambitious Vision for Latvia's Progress
Amazon India Strengthens Commitment to Employ Military Veterans

By Rafia Tasleem

Amazon India Strengthens Commitment to Employ Military Veterans
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
2 mins
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
3 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
3 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
4 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
4 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
4 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
4 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app