US Consulate, NGO Rally Support for Women's Increased Participation in 2027 Nigeria Elections

At the SheRise conference hosted by the US Consulate in Lagos, in collaboration with the NGO HerLeap Network, a bold initiative was unveiled aimed at bolstering women's engagement in the upcoming 2027 elections in Nigeria. This move comes in response to the disheartening statistics revealed by the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace, which showed a 19% decrease in female representation in Nigeria's National Assembly post the 2023 elections. With women now holding a mere 3% of Senate seats and 4% in the House of Representatives, the call for action has never been more urgent.

Empowering Future Female Leaders

Adetoun Tola, the Global Coordinator of the HerLeap Network, emphasized the conference's focus on tangible actions over mere discussions. The aim is to prepare women for the next election cycle, encouraging more competent female candidates to step forward. The US Consul General, Will Stevens, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the critical role of mentorship in fostering a supportive environment for emerging female leaders in Nigerian politics. The event also served as a platform for sharing strategies to enhance women's political participation, from grassroots movements to national leadership roles.

Breaking Barriers and Changing Narratives

Challenges facing women in Nigerian politics, such as societal expectations and the struggle for visibility, were addressed by notable speakers, including the former Nigerian ambassador to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno, and US Fulbright Scholar Katrina Kamara. They provided insights into overcoming these obstacles and the importance of female involvement in democracy and policy-making. Professor Abiola Sanni, a legal expert, underscored the necessity for a supportive legal framework to empower women politically, suggesting that without structural reforms, any progress might be superficial.

Looking Towards a Gender-Inclusive Future

The SheRise conference has set the stage for a concerted effort to increase female participation in Nigerian politics by 2027. By fostering a supportive community, providing mentorship, and advocating for legal reforms, the initiative aims to not only address the current gender disparity but also ensure that women have a significant impact on the country's political landscape. As Nigeria moves forward, the vision of a more inclusive and equitable political arena where women's voices are heard and valued becomes increasingly attainable.