en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

US Congressional Leaders Agree on Short-Term Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
US Congressional Leaders Agree on Short-Term Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown

In an effort to avert a potential government shutdown, US congressional leaders have agreed on a short-term funding bill, a two-tranche stopgap spending measure, designed to keep the federal government operational until March. The agreement, announced just before the first funding deadline of January 19, will help to maintain necessary appropriations for government services and programs, providing lawmakers with additional time to work on a more permanent budget solution.

Avoiding a Shutdown

This move follows close to a partial government shutdown last fall due to opposition from hardline House Republicans. The stopgap bill, known as a ‘continuing resolution’ or ‘CR’, will extend funding deadlines through March 1 and March 8. Funding for certain federal agencies, like the Department of Transportation, will expire on January 19 while other agencies, such as the Defense Department, have until February 2. This bill is seen as a critical step in avoiding the potential fallout of a shutdown, including halted public services and furloughed federal employees.

Budget Allocation and Disagreements

The funding deal comprises of $1.59 trillion, with $886 billion allocated for defense and $704 billion for non-defense spending. However, there are disputes over these figures, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claiming that non-defense spending will amount to $772.7 billion. Additionally, there’s tension within Congress over the proposal with some House Republicans attempting to block it and the Freedom Caucus advocating for domestic and defense budget cuts in a year-long CR. House Speaker Mike Johnson has been under significant pressure from his hard-right flank, but he is insistent on sticking with the deal.

Looking Ahead

The stopgap bill is essentially a temporary measure to keep the government running while lawmakers work towards a comprehensive budget that addresses the various needs and priorities of the country. This bipartisan effort, despite internal disagreements, signifies the commitment of congressional leaders towards maintaining the operational functionality of the government.

0
Politics United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
5 seconds ago
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
In a decisive turn of events, Nikki Haley has emerged as a potent force in the Republican presidential primary race, securing second place in the final Iowa poll before the state’s caucuses. With 20% of the support, Haley has edged past Ron DeSantis who now lags behind at 16%. The former President Donald Trump continues
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Alien Figurines or Earthly Fakes? Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized Objects
1 min ago
Alien Figurines or Earthly Fakes? Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized Objects
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
1 min ago
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
6 seconds ago
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
34 seconds ago
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
1 min ago
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
6 seconds
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
7 seconds
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party Braces for Leadership Change
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
7 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
10 seconds
Chris and Bec Judd Add Glamour to Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
13 seconds
Celebrity Trainer Advises on Optimum Cardio and Warns Against Influencer Fitness Advice
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
29 seconds
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
35 seconds
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
1 min
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
1 min
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app