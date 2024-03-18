US Congress Faces Shutdown Deadline Amid DHS Funding Dispute

The US Congress is urgently working to prevent a partial government shutdown by Friday, grappling with last-minute disagreements over funding, particularly for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This challenge is compounded by a planned impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden, with Hunter Biden declining to testify, adding layers to an already complex political week.

Shutdown Showdown Over DHS Funding

As the clock ticks towards Friday's funding deadline, Congress is without a clear plan to keep the government running. A package comprising five full-year spending bills was anticipated; however, a continuing resolution for DHS funding has become a sticking point amidst debates over immigration and border security. Republicans attribute the delay to recent White House interventions, with disagreements centering on funding allocations for pay equity at the Transportation Security Administration and enforcement efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The situation is critical as both parties strive to avoid the fiscal and political fallout of a government shutdown.

Impeachment Inquiry in the Spotlight

Amidst the funding fray, the House Oversight Committee is preparing for a hearing titled Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office, part of the GOP's impeachment inquiry. Notably absent will be Hunter Biden, who declined an invitation to testify, labeling the inquiry a 'carnival sideshow.' The hearing aims to scrutinize alleged abuses of office, with other witnesses slated to appear. This move by Hunter Biden marks the latest development in a saga that has seen Republicans eager to leverage Biden's testimony against the President.

Energy Week and Legislative Hurdles

In addition to the impending shutdown and oversight hearing, Congress is set to tackle a series of energy-related bills. Termed 'energy week' by a top Republican, this initiative reflects broader legislative efforts amidst the ongoing disputes. With hardline conservatives pushing for steep spending cuts and controversial policy riders, the coming days are crucial for navigating these legislative hurdles and averting a government shutdown.

As the deadline looms, the potential implications of a shutdown span from immediate fiscal disruptions to long-term political ramifications. The convergence of pressing funding negotiations, a high-profile impeachment inquiry, and legislative debates sets the stage for a pivotal week in Washington. Stakeholders across the political spectrum are closely watching these developments, underscoring the multifaceted challenges confronting Congress as it strives to fulfill its governing responsibilities.