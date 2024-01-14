en English
Politics

US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
John Kerry, the United States’ top climate diplomat, is set to resign from his position after a dedicated three-year tenure. Kerry, a prominent figure in the political sphere with roles as the ex-US secretary of state, Massachusetts senator, and Democratic presidential nominee, has focused on international climate policy and negotiations.

His departure is expected to occur in the coming weeks, according to undisclosed sources.

During his time in office, Kerry has been committed to urging nations to take more assertive actions in combating climate change.

He led US negotiations at three global climate summits, including the recent one in Dubai. Kerry played a significant role in negotiating the Paris Agreement in 2015 and co-founded the bipartisan initiative World War Zero to battle the climate crisis.

His efforts have aimed at increasing global endeavors to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and to alleviate the impacts of global warming.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

