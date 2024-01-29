US Clarifies No War Intentions with Iran, Addresses UNRWA Funding Controversy

John Kirby, the national security council spokesperson for the White House, recently addressed two pressing issues concerning the US's foreign policy: its relationship with Iran and the controversy surrounding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

US-Iran Relationship

In light of recent tensions, Kirby emphasized that the US is not seeking to initiate war or further escalate conflicts in the Middle East. This statement comes following a drone attack near the Syrian border, which led to the death of three American troops and injuries to dozens more. The attack has been attributed to Iranian-backed militias, sparking widespread calls from US politicians for a stern response against Iran.

President Joe Biden, echoing Kirby's sentiments, vowed to hold those responsible for the attack accountable, in a time and manner of their choosing. Despite the mounting pressure, the Biden administration remains committed to a path of resolution and stability, rather than escalation.

Iran, on the other hand, has vehemently denied any involvement in the attack. The ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in the region continue to draw global attention, underscoring the complex dynamics of the Middle East.

UNRWA Funding Controversy

Turning to the matter of the UNRWA, Kirby acknowledged the significant role the agency plays, particularly in Gaza, where it has been instrumental in saving lives. The US had previously withdrawn funding for the agency over accusations against a few of its employees.

However, Kirby emphasized that the actions of a few should not undermine the overall positive impact of the agency. He stated that the US recognizes the UNRWA's vital role in the region, but future decisions regarding funding will be influenced by the findings of the ongoing investigation into the allegations against UNRWA staff members.

Both issues highlight the intricate balance the US must maintain in its foreign policy decisions. As Kirby reiterated, the ultimate goal is to achieve a stable, secure, and prosperous Middle East.