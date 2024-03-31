US-China EV Trade Tensions Escalate: Biden, Trump, and Musk Weigh In on Future Policies

In a move that underscores the escalating tensions between the United States and China over electric vehicles (EVs), both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have announced significant policy shifts. These adjustments aim to bolster the US EV industry against Chinese competition, with Elon Musk of Tesla calling for increased trade barriers.

Advertisment

Policy Shifts and Political Maneuvering

Last week, Biden extended the timeline for automakers to meet EV sales quotas, a nod to union concerns in key swing states. Almost simultaneously, Trump proposed new tariffs on Chinese EVs to prevent a market inundation by heavily subsidized Chinese manufacturers. Senators and Representatives from the industrial heartland have echoed these sentiments, pushing for tougher trade measures against Chinese imports. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has publicly supported such policies, highlighting the existential threat posed by China's EV industry to American manufacturers.

Global Ramifications and Industry Impacts

The policy changes have far-reaching implications, affecting stakeholders from Detroit to Beijing and beyond. China's response, including strategic restructuring by Chinese EV battery giant CATL to circumvent US investment restrictions, signals a complex battle ahead. These developments come as the global EV market experiences rapid growth, driven by environmental concerns and technological advancements. The <a href="https://www.inverse.com/science/epas-new-car-