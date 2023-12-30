US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?

In a move reflecting the shifting dynamics of the Middle East and the strategic alliance between the United States and Israel, the Biden administration has once again made an emergency weapons sale to Israel, bypassing Congress. This decision, the second of its kind in December, expedites the provision of military aid amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Emergency Sale: A Strategic Necessity or a Bypass of Oversight?

The sale, valued at $147.5 million, encompasses equipment required for 155 mm shells, crucial for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The urgency of Israel’s defensive needs has been cited as the primary reason for circumventing Congressional review, a step that, while rare, is not unprecedented.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made the emergency determination, has provided Congress with a detailed justification for the sale. However, this move has garnered criticism and raised questions about the broader implications of such decisions. Bypassing Congress for weapons sales has met resistance from lawmakers in the past, hinting at a complex interplay between geopolitical concerns, humanitarian considerations, and the necessity of oversight in foreign military sales.

Amidst Conflict and Criticism: Balancing Aid and Accountability

As the conflict unfolds, Israel faces mounting criticism for its military actions in Gaza, particularly concerning civilian casualties. In light of this, the State Department has underscored the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and adhering to international humanitarian law. Yet, these calls for restraint are juxtaposed with an administration that has repeatedly expedited military aid to Israel, highlighting the delicate balance between supporting an ally and ensuring accountability.

The approval of this emergency weapons sale, and an earlier one amounting to an estimated $106.5 million in tank ammunition, comes as President Joe Biden’s aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs remains stalled in Congress. The juxtaposition of these actions underscores the administration’s unique approach to foreign aid, with the bypassing of Congress signalling an urgency and commitment to ensuring Israel’s security, even as other aid initiatives face legislative hurdles.

Ripples Beyond the Region: Repercussions for U.S. Foreign Policy

The Biden administration’s decision to bypass Congress and expedite military aid to Israel has implications that extend beyond the immediate conflict in Gaza. The decision reflects the ongoing support the U.S. extends to Israel, often in the interest of regional stability and the maintenance of a strategic alliance. Yet, it also raises questions about the role of congressional oversight in foreign policy and the potential repercussions for the United States’ relationships with other nations in the region.

