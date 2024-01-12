en English
Politics

US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
US military aid to Ukraine has hit a roadblock due to a lack of Congressional authorization, leaving an urgent request from President Joe Biden’s administration for emergency funding in limbo. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby underscored the severity of the situation during a White House press briefing, revealing that the last funded drawdown package had been delivered. Kirby stressed the necessity for Congress to respond to the national security supplemental request for more funding.

Ukraine’s Stand Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while expressing gratitude towards Estonia and Latvia for their discussions on additional military aid and Ukraine’s ambitions towards EU and NATO membership, highlighted the importance of triumphing over Russia. He cast this conflict as a fight for global freedom, with repercussions reaching future generations. Zelenskyy rejected the idea of a ceasefire, arguing that it would only benefit Moscow by providing them with a respite to replenish their weapon stockpiles.

Escalation on the Ground

Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces reported heightened combat activity. Numerous confrontations, airstrikes, and artillery assaults affected over 130 communities across various regions, resulting in civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.

UK Steps Up Support

In light of the stalled US assistance, the United Kingdom has pledged to bolster its military funding for Ukraine to $3.19 billion in the upcoming fiscal year, with an emphasis on delivering advanced drone capabilities. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to visit Kyiv to demonstrate support for Ukraine in these trying times.

Amid these developments, a report from the Department of Defense Inspector General has revealed that over $1 billion worth of weapons dispatched by the US to Ukraine have not been adequately tracked, leading to their classification as ‘delinquent.’ This finding has fueled opposition among Republicans in Congress to further aid to Ukraine. However, despite these challenges, the Pentagon audit indicates that the rate of delinquency has decreased by 27% between February and June 2023.

The halt in US military aid to Ukraine and the urgent need for additional funding paints a critical picture of the situation in Ukraine. As Russia’s relentless attacks continue, the fear of Russian forces penetrating defensive lines grows. Intelligence reports suggest that Russia is receiving military backing from North Korea and Iran, adding to the complexity of the situation. As the conflict intensifies, the international community watches closely, awaiting the outcome of the legal hearing at the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Politics Ukraine United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

