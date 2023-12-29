US Announces Final Installment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Future Support in Limbo

On December 27, 2023, a momentous announcement echoed from the corridors of the United States government—the final installment of military assistance for Ukraine, as authorized under current legislation, has been declared. The package, a hefty sum of up to $250 million, comprises an array of munitions from air-defense to artillery ammunition, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition. This aid stands as a testament to the ongoing support of the US and its allies for Ukraine in its steadfast defense against the Russian invasion.

Future Assistance Awaits Congressional Approval

However, the continuity of this assistance remains in the hands of the US Congress, the body entrusted with the authority to authorize additional support. The State Department, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has underscored the urgency for Congress to act swiftly and decisively. The future of Ukraine’s fight heavily depends on this legislative decision.

Internal Division Poses Hurdle to Aid Continuation

Yet, the path to further aid is riddled with obstacles. A division within the Republican party has surfaced, with some right-wing Republicans putting forth resistance to extending further aid unless there are concurrent measures to address the issue of illegal immigration at the US southern border. This deadlock raises concerns about the future of support, considering the Republicans’ narrow majority in the House and the complex issue of immigration reform threatening to stall proceedings in the Senate.

Global Coalition Stands with Ukraine

The US-led coalition assisting Ukraine comprises over 50 countries, underlining the international dimension of the conflict. As the world watches anxiously, the White House has stressed the necessity for prompt legislative action to uphold national security interests and continue the aid to Ukraine. With Congress set to reconvene on January 8, the clock is ticking, and the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance.

