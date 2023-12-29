en English
Politics

US Announces Final Installment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Future Support in Limbo

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:00 am EST
On December 27, 2023, a momentous announcement echoed from the corridors of the United States government—the final installment of military assistance for Ukraine, as authorized under current legislation, has been declared. The package, a hefty sum of up to $250 million, comprises an array of munitions from air-defense to artillery ammunition, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition. This aid stands as a testament to the ongoing support of the US and its allies for Ukraine in its steadfast defense against the Russian invasion.

Future Assistance Awaits Congressional Approval

However, the continuity of this assistance remains in the hands of the US Congress, the body entrusted with the authority to authorize additional support. The State Department, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has underscored the urgency for Congress to act swiftly and decisively. The future of Ukraine’s fight heavily depends on this legislative decision.

(Read Also: Ukraine Under Siege: Russian Attacks on Kharkiv and Lviv Amid Global Unrest)

Internal Division Poses Hurdle to Aid Continuation

Yet, the path to further aid is riddled with obstacles. A division within the Republican party has surfaced, with some right-wing Republicans putting forth resistance to extending further aid unless there are concurrent measures to address the issue of illegal immigration at the US southern border. This deadlock raises concerns about the future of support, considering the Republicans’ narrow majority in the House and the complex issue of immigration reform threatening to stall proceedings in the Senate.

(Read Also: US Military Reassures Shipping Companies Amid Houthi Threats)

Global Coalition Stands with Ukraine

The US-led coalition assisting Ukraine comprises over 50 countries, underlining the international dimension of the conflict. As the world watches anxiously, the White House has stressed the necessity for prompt legislative action to uphold national security interests and continue the aid to Ukraine. With Congress set to reconvene on January 8, the clock is ticking, and the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance.

Politics Ukraine United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

