en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

US and UK Warned of ‘High Price’ for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
US and UK Warned of ‘High Price’ for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister

In a statement that has sent ripples across the global political landscape, Hussein al-Ezzi, the deputy foreign minister of a movement, has issued a stern warning to the United States and the United Kingdom. Al-Ezzi’s cautions come in the wake of substantial naval and aerial attacks from these nations on his country, a development he describes as ‘blatant aggression’. The minister has not minced his words while warning these western powers to prepare for ‘terrible consequences’ and be ready to ‘pay a high price’ for their actions.

Airstrikes: The Prelude

The US and the UK, in a joint retaliatory operation, targeted Houthi rebels in Yemen following repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping. The strikes, called a ‘defensive action’ by President Biden, were conducted with support from multiple countries around the globe. The UK’s involvement in the strikes was confirmed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who too warned the Houthis of impending repercussions. In response, the Houthis, through their Deputy Foreign Minister, threatened the US and UK with dire consequences.

The Strained International Scenario

The strikes have heightened the existing tension in the Middle East. The US and UK’s actions were aimed at disrupting and degrading the capabilities of the Houthis, who have been a consistent threat to global trade. As many as 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have been reported since November 19, a situation that compelled the US to conduct strikes against the Houthis for the first time since the attacks began. The US Defense Secretary monitored the operation from the hospital, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Preventing a Wider Conflict

The Biden administration has been working tirelessly to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from turning into a wider regional war across the Middle East. However, Iranian-backed proxies have continued to launch attacks in the Red Sea and against US forces in Iraq and Syria, complicating the situation. The retaliatory airstrikes by the US and UK against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen and the subsequent stern warning from the Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister have added a new dimension to the ongoing international crisis.

0
International Relations Politics War
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
3 mins ago
Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns
The latest release of Inside The Buy-Side Earnings Primer by Corbin Advisors has painted a picture of rising investor optimism as we step into 2024. This sentiment, captured through a survey conducted from November 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024, with 86 institutional investors and sell-side analysts, pivots on the expectation of lower interest rates
Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns
British and US Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen
51 mins ago
British and US Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
52 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
Reaping Economic Benefits from Hosting International Summits: Insights from Adonia Ayebare
34 mins ago
Reaping Economic Benefits from Hosting International Summits: Insights from Adonia Ayebare
China Blames Canada's Misperception for Strained Relations
50 mins ago
China Blames Canada's Misperception for Strained Relations
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
51 mins ago
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
3 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
3 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
3 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
3 mins
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
5 mins
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
5 mins
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
5 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
5 mins
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
6 mins
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app