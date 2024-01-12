US and UK Warned of ‘High Price’ for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister

In a statement that has sent ripples across the global political landscape, Hussein al-Ezzi, the deputy foreign minister of a movement, has issued a stern warning to the United States and the United Kingdom. Al-Ezzi’s cautions come in the wake of substantial naval and aerial attacks from these nations on his country, a development he describes as ‘blatant aggression’. The minister has not minced his words while warning these western powers to prepare for ‘terrible consequences’ and be ready to ‘pay a high price’ for their actions.

Airstrikes: The Prelude

The US and the UK, in a joint retaliatory operation, targeted Houthi rebels in Yemen following repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping. The strikes, called a ‘defensive action’ by President Biden, were conducted with support from multiple countries around the globe. The UK’s involvement in the strikes was confirmed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who too warned the Houthis of impending repercussions. In response, the Houthis, through their Deputy Foreign Minister, threatened the US and UK with dire consequences.

The Strained International Scenario

The strikes have heightened the existing tension in the Middle East. The US and UK’s actions were aimed at disrupting and degrading the capabilities of the Houthis, who have been a consistent threat to global trade. As many as 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have been reported since November 19, a situation that compelled the US to conduct strikes against the Houthis for the first time since the attacks began. The US Defense Secretary monitored the operation from the hospital, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Preventing a Wider Conflict

The Biden administration has been working tirelessly to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from turning into a wider regional war across the Middle East. However, Iranian-backed proxies have continued to launch attacks in the Red Sea and against US forces in Iraq and Syria, complicating the situation. The retaliatory airstrikes by the US and UK against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen and the subsequent stern warning from the Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister have added a new dimension to the ongoing international crisis.