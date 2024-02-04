The United States and the United Kingdom have launched a fresh round of air and missile strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, targeting the group's underground weapons storage facilities, missile systems, and launchers. The strikes, approved by President Biden, were in direct response to the Houthis' continued attacks on international shipping. The objective is to disrupt the Houthis' capabilities to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners.

Escalation of the Middle East conflict

These recent actions mark an escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The strikes are aimed at defending lives and the free flow of commerce in critical waterways, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. The U.S. and U.K. remain committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce, holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal attacks on commercial shipping and naval vessels.

Domestic politics amidst international affairs

In the midst of international affairs, Senate negotiators are expected to finalize a border deal after four months of discussions. Democrats, on the other hand, are strategizing to avoid a high-profile Senate impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Legal justifications have been provided by impeachment scholar Joshua Matz, arguing that impeachment should not be used for policy disagreements and that the drafted articles are overly broad, potentially causing due process issues.

Political strategies and international affairs

Democrats have several ways to sidestep the impeachment process, such as motions to dismiss, points of order, or referring the matter to a committee. Meanwhile, President Biden's recent speech at the South Carolina Democratic primary was met with enthusiasm, securing a significant victory with Black voter support. As international affairs escalate, Vice President Kamala Harris is focusing on briefings and internal meetings with staff. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has indicated that the U.S. may continue retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militias following attacks on U.S. forces.