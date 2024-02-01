US and EU Officials Engage in Groundbreaking Talks on Antitrust and Digital Policy

In a significant development in the realm of global digital policy, Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative, and Didier Reynders, the European Union Commissioner for Justice, have engaged in critical discussions on antitrust and competition within the context of data and digital policies. With the backdrop of the 'Antitrust, Regulation and the Next World Order' conference, both officials deliberated on the challenges and opportunities arising from the burgeoning spread of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Transatlantic Cooperation in Digital and Data Sectors

Both Tai and Reynders acknowledged the vital significance of transatlantic cooperation in the digital and data arenas. The shared understanding was that trade negotiations should go beyond mere economic considerations and incorporate provisions enabling governments to act in defence of public interests. This consensus is a testament to their shared commitment to addressing the intricate dimensions of digital policy and competition in an era of rapid technological evolution.

Discussions at the Fifth EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC)

These crucial talks took place in the context of the fifth EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) held in Washington DC. Officials from both sides broached multiple aspects of antitrust and digital policy, including the progress made on the TTC Joint Roadmap on Trustworthy AI and Risk Management, the accelerating pace of technological innovation, and the pivotal role the TTC plays in framing responsible rules for critical and emerging technologies. Discussions also encompassed the International Guiding Principles on AI, the voluntary Code of Conduct for AI developers adopted in the G7, and the industry roadmap on 6G.

Looking Ahead: Anticipating the Future of Digital Policy

Though an agreement was not reached on a trade deal for critical battery minerals, continuing talks aim to establish a transatlantic marketplace for minerals and other components. The meeting also covered progress on collaborative efforts to secure global connectivity, intensifying coordination on the availability of critical raw materials, and a report comparing EU and US approaches to digital identity. Stakeholder events on the sidelines of the TTC discussed the state of the industry and ways to bolster the transatlantic market for sustainable, net-zero economies. The sixth TTC ministerial meeting, slated for spring 2024 in Belgium, aims to further deepen the transatlantic partnership on shared priorities.