Colombia Strengthens International Role in CELAC Summit and Troika Inclusion

On Friday, March 1, President Gustavo Petro Urrego addressed the opening of the VIII CELAC Summit in San Vicente and the Grenadines.

"In the decades-long effort to pacify the country, we have learned things and gained a certain moral authority to speak about peace in the world. Colombia has raised the word 'peace' as a necessity for humanity," began the Colombian president in his speech.

President Links Global Violence Increase to Capitalism-Induced Climate Crisis

"Why is violence and war increasing in the world? I dare to suggest that it has to do with the main problem facing humanity, the climate crisis produced by capitalism," added the head of state.

"We have a million dead; we are the most violent region in the world, even more so than the regions where direct war and even genocide are taking place," President Petro asserted.

This summit brings together 33 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, taking place on March 1 and 2. Colombia solidifies its international leadership by joining one of the most important executive bodies of this coordination and integration mechanism: the Troika, along with Honduras and the host country.

US and Colombia Strengthen Defense and Security in Meeting

Before the summit, on February 28, high-ranking defense officials from the United States and Colombia convened at the Pentagon, marking a significant step in bolstering defense and security cooperation between the two nations. The meeting, featuring discussions on Colombia's counter-drug policy and the Total Peace plan, underscored the enduring partnership aimed at promoting hemispheric stability and security. This gathering not only reaffirmed the strong defense ties but also highlighted collaborative efforts to address challenges such as illicit drug trafficking and irregular migration.

Enhancing Bilateral Security Cooperation

During the meeting, the U.S. Department of Defense expressed its continued support for Colombia's defense strategies, particularly in light of the country's new counter-drug policy and efforts towards achieving Total Peace. Notably, the talks included the participation of key figures such as Ms. Rebecca Zimmerman, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, and Colombia's Minister of Defense, Mr. Iván Velásquez. The dialogue focused on critical areas of mutual interest, including countering illicit drug trafficking and enhancing human security.