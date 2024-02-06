US Ambassador Candace Bond's Historic Visit to Mayaro: A Step Towards Stronger Diplomatic Ties

In a notable diplomatic event, US Ambassador Candace Bond made her inaugural visit to the Mayaro constituency of Trinidad and Tobago, meeting Member of Parliament Rushton Paray. This encounter, marking the first visit by a US ambassador to the area, centered on key discussions about energy and security issues that significantly influence the region.

Unified Efforts Against Trafficking

During their meeting, Ambassador Bond and MP Paray concentrated on devising strategies to combat two prevalent problems in the region: narco-trafficking and human trafficking. These issues pose a significant threat to local communities, and the officials pledged their mutual commitment to eradicate these challenges.

Aiming for Enhanced Collaboration

The visit also aimed to cultivate a stronger cooperative relationship between the United States and Mayaro. This collaborative spirit was further extended by Ambassador Bond in her interaction with the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation. Additionally, she took part in a tree-planting ceremony at the Rio Claro East Secondary School. These activities underscore a broader commitment to bolster diplomatic ties, foster regional security, and unlock opportunities for economic development.

Building on Successful Partnerships

The two officials also reflected on the successful partnership between the Office of the Member of Parliament for Mayaro and the United States Embassy. This collaboration has spawned various initiatives such as the seminar on Countering Violent Extremism, the Trinidad and Tobago Sport Diplomacy Project – Soccer AssisTT, and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges on Search and Rescue Operations. The US embassy demonstrated further support during the Covid-19 pandemic by donating supplies to the Eastern Regional Health Authority.

MP Paray expressed optimism about the future cooperation between the US and Mayaro, confident that the strengthened ties will yield substantial benefits for the local community.