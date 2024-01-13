US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections

As South Sudan readies itself for its maiden Presidential elections since gaining independence in 2011, United States Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, has made a powerful plea for political transparency and improved public service delivery. Speaking at a commemorative event for Martin Luther King Jr. at the University of Juba, Adler stressed that the year 2024, marked by the upcoming December elections, holds a promising chance for transformation for the embattled country.

Free and Fair Elections: A Path to Peace

Adler emphasized the necessity of free, fair, and peaceful elections as a pathway to sustainable peace and prosperity in South Sudan. The ambassador urged leaders to reject violence and foster an environment that would enable peaceful elections. He underlined the importance of securing political and civic spaces for free expression and ensuring politically unbiased security forces.

Public Revenue for Public Needs

The ambassador went on to stress the need for transparent use of public revenues for public needs. He called for measures to facilitate the return of displaced individuals and to provide essential services such as health and education. The timely payment of public sector salaries and appropriate funding for electoral institutions were other key points Adler brought up.

Optimism Amid Challenges

In spite of the numerous challenges facing the nation, including insecurity, economic fragility, and high levels of flooding that have left 9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, Adler expressed optimism about the actualization of the South Sudanese dream of peace, democracy, human rights, and a responsive government. He was joined by Peter Awongo, a South Sudanese businessman, who shared his vision for a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan. This vision was centered around social infrastructure, adherence to the rule of law, economic growth, and food security. Yaguob Abdallah Mohamed, a Sudanese national residing in South Sudan, also echoed the longing for peace, democracy, and positive change in both Sudan and South Sudan.