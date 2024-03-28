US Aims for Mid-April Resumption of Sudan Peace Talks, Eyes Post-Ramadan Window

March 26, 2024 (WASHINGTON) – U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello announced on Tuesday that his country is pushing for the resumption of peace talks in Sudan by April 18th. This renewed diplomatic effort aims to find a solution to the ongoing conflict, which has caused a massive humanitarian crisis and displaced over nine million people.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Perriello emphasized the need for inclusivity in the Saudi-hosted talks and the importance of participation from key regional players like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the East African bloc IGAD, and the African Union.

Strategic Timing After Ramadan

While the exact date remains uncertain and contingent on the agreement of warring parties, Perriello sees a window of opportunity after the holy month of Ramadan and a planned donor conference in Paris on April 15th.

“Ideally, talks would begin immediately,” Perriello stated. “Realistically, we’re looking at a timeframe after Ramadan. However, in the interim, we’re actively exploring every avenue to ensure successful negotiations.”

Challenges Ahead

While April 18th is a target, Perriello acknowledged that it might not be the final date. “It would be a good timeline,” he explained, “but it’s not set in stone.”

War-triggered food shortages and malnutrition loom large in the Darfur region of Sudan. The ongoing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have resulted in severe food shortages and malnutrition among children. The Health Ministry of North Darfur State reported 561 cases of acute malnutrition, with over 561 children dying from food shortages and malnutrition.

Global Response and Expectations

Displaced people in Darfur camps face severe food shortages and a collapse of the health system, with over one million children suffering from acute malnutrition. The United Nations estimates that 13.6 million Sudanese children are in desperate need of life-saving humanitarian aid, and about 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition this year.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, is hopeful that peace talks between Sudan's warring parties can resume in mid-April to end a conflict that has displaced millions and sparked a humanitarian crisis. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, the U.S. is aiming to hold talks in Saudi Arabia.