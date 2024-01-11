en English
Politics

US Accused of Planning Election Interference in Russia, Claims Intelligence Chief

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
US Accused of Planning Election Interference in Russia, Claims Intelligence Chief

In an alarming turn of events, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has leveled an accusation against the United States.

He alleges that Washington is scheming to meddle in the forthcoming Russian presidential election in March.

The alleged tools of this interference are Russian graduates of various US student-exchange programs.

According to Naryshkin, about 80,000 Russian students have participated in programs such as Access, Advance, Summer Work and Travel, FLEX, Fulbright, and Global UGRAD, among others, over the past two decades.

The SVR chief claims that the United States is priming these individuals to act as a ‘fifth column’ within Russia.

This term, originally coined during the Spanish Civil War, refers to a group of people who undermine a larger group such as a nation or a besieged city from within.

