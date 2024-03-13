US Accused of Attempting to Oust Netanyahu Amid Gaza Policy Dispute

A "very senior" Israeli official has publicly accused the Biden administration of trying to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power, highlighting a deepening rift over Israel's actions in Gaza. The accusation follows a US intelligence report suggesting Netanyahu's leadership could be at risk due to growing public dissatisfaction and calls for his resignation.

Escalating Tensions with the US

The conflict between Netanyahu and the Biden administration has intensified, with Netanyahu vowing to continue Israel's military operations against Hamas despite US concerns. This comes after a US intelligence assessment predicted Netanyahu's coalition might be replaced by a more moderate government, citing increased public distrust in his leadership. The report's publication has led to a strong rebuttal from Netanyahu, who insists that Israel's governance should be determined solely by its citizens.

Netanyahu's Firm Stance on Gaza

Amidst the growing international scrutiny over the potential for high civilian casualties in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, Netanyahu has remained adamant about Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas. He has outlined a strategy to destroy Hamas battalions in Rafah, emphasizing the importance of Israel's victory in the war for the nation's future. This stance has been met with mixed reactions internationally, with some allies expressing concern over the humanitarian impact of a full-scale military operation in densely populated areas.

International Reaction and the Future of Israel-US Relations

The fallout from the US intelligence report and Netanyahu's subsequent actions raise questions about the future of Israel-US relations. While Netanyahu has acknowledged US support, his recent statements and policies indicate a preparedness to confront Biden's administration more openly. The situation underscores the complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the international community's role in addressing it. As tensions continue to mount, the global response and its implications for the broader Middle East peace process remain closely watched.