Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: A Future Leader of Ghana's New Patriotic Party?

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP) and Ghana's Communications Minister, has offered intriguing insights into her political future within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a recent appearance on UTV's Mpu Ne Mpu show. Amidst growing speculation about potential candidates for the Vice President slot in the upcoming 2024 general elections, Owusu-Ekuful's comments have sparked interest across the Ghanaian political sphere.

Divine Timing and National Service

When queried about the possibility of becoming the NPP's flagbearer, Owusu-Ekuful responded not with a definitive affirmation or denial, but with a philosophical emphasis on divine timing. She suggested that if it is her destiny to lead the NPP into a general election and potentially become Ghana's president, this will happen when the time is right. Expressing her readiness to serve the country in any capacity that God intends, her comments have added a nuanced layer to the ongoing conversation about Ghana's political future.

Speculations and Clarifications

The backdrop of Owusu-Ekuful's reflections is a flurry of speculation about potential candidates for the Vice Presidency in the 2024 general elections. An unverified list doing the rounds includes prominent figures such as Chief of Staff Frema Opare, Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta, and Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh. In light of this, her comments have fueled further speculation while simultaneously prompting clarification.

Owusu-Ekuful clarified that she has not engaged in any discussions about the possibility of being the running mate with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. She stated that their conversations have been largely focused on Ghana's digital initiatives and ways to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

In concluding her appearance, Owusu-Ekuful asserted that Ghana is progressing towards a time when the country will have a female President or Vice President. Her comments hint at a future where gender is no barrier to political leadership, a vision that aligns with global trends towards greater gender parity in political representation.