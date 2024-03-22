Urhobo Youths Demand Justice for Okuama Killings, Urge Thorough Investigation

The recent tragic events in Okuama, Delta State, have sparked outrage and deep concern among the Urhobo Progressive Union Youth Wing. This group, representing Urhobo youths worldwide, has voiced a strong condemnation against the killing of 16 soldiers and civilians, calling for immediate and comprehensive action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace to the community.

Unified in Grief and Resolve

The incident has not only led to a loss of lives but has also threatened the fabric of unity and peace within the region. In a heartfelt statement, the UPU Youth Wing, led by Comrade Ughere Blessed, Comrade Aboyi Lawson, and Princess Omeyoma Eshemitan, extended condolences to the families of the fallen and expressed solidarity with all Nigerians and the armed forces. Their motto, "Unity is Strength," underscores their commitment to fostering mutual understanding and good neighborliness, both within the Urhobo community and beyond.

Call for a Thorough Investigation

Recognizing the complexities surrounding the incident, the UPU Youth Wing has urged the Nigerian military and government to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. This call underscores the importance of accountability and the rule of law in ensuring that such heinous crimes do not go unpunished. The group's leaders have emphasized the need for a professional inquiry that aligns with the nation's laws, ensuring justice for the victims and their families while paving the way for lasting peace in the region.

A Future of Peace and Brotherhood

In the face of this tragedy, the UPU Youth Wing remains steadfast in its vision for a future where peace prevails throughout Delta State and Nigeria as a whole. The group's resolve to promote love, understanding, and brotherhood serves as a beacon of hope amid challenging times. By standing together in the pursuit of justice and healing, the Urhobo youth are laying the groundwork for a community where unity and progress thrive, echoing their belief that indeed, unity is strength.