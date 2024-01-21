Urhobo Progress Union Lauds Governor Oborevwori's Supreme Court Victory

In a triumphant turn of events, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has been met with a wave of congratulations following his victorious ruling in the Supreme Court. The commendation was led by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), expressed during a press conference at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, located in Warri.

Unity Amidst Opposition

Chief Ese Gam, the UPU President General, used this platform to advocate for unity amongst the state's opposition parties. In a call to action, Chief Gam urged these factions to support Governor Oborevwori's administration, stating that the progress of the state relied on their collective efforts.

Notably, the recent electoral contest stirred tension within the Urhobo nation, given that the contenders were members of the same ethnic group. However, with the Supreme Court's ruling, Chief Gam expressed relief, marking the end of the storm.

Accolades for Governor Oborevwori

Oborevwori's tenure as Governor has not gone unnoticed. Chief Gam extolled the Governor's immediate initiatives upon assuming office, citing his avoidance of loans and his launch of transformative projects as exemplary.

Call for Reconciliation

All political parties, particularly the PDP, APC, LP, and SDP, were acknowledged for their participation in the March 18, 2023, governorship election. In a bid to foster unity, Chief Gam emphasized the importance of reconciliation, drawing parallels with the biblical parable of the prodigal son.

In conclusion, the UPU extends a hand of welcome to all who wish to support Governor Oborevwori's government, in a bid to progress Delta State. The Supreme Court's ruling has not only bolstered Oborevwori's mandate but has also offered a chance for unity and progress within the state's political sphere.