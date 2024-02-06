Urgent Change Needed to Close Indigenous Disadvantage Gap: Productivity Commission

A review by the Productivity Commission has served a stark warning about Australia's agreement to close the Indigenous disadvantage gap. The report warns that the agreement risks becoming another unfulfilled promise to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. It calls for an urgent and comprehensive change in government approach to avert a continuous disparity in life outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

Pressures Mount on Federal Government

Released on Wednesday, the review exerts added pressure on the Federal Government, particularly after the unsuccessful Voice to Parliament referendum. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed the Government's intent to effect practical differences in health, housing, and education. However, a commitment to a Makarrata Commission for treaty and truth-telling, a crucial aspect of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, remains unconfirmed.

Flaws in the Closing the Gap Agreement

The national Closing the Gap agreement, established in 2020, aimed at transforming strategies to meet targets but has shown minimal progress, according to the commission's report. The report highlights the need for a 'paradigm shift' and criticizes the government for failing to bring about noticeable and meaningful improvements for Indigenous people.

Call for a New Body and Indigenous-Led Organizations

Among its recommendations, the review calls for the establishment of a new body with considerable powers to scrutinize the agreement. It also urges the recognition of Indigenous-led organizations as key partners. Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney acknowledged the review's findings and conceded that the progress has been lacking. She hinted that new measures would be announced in the upcoming annual report on Closing the Gap.