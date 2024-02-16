Urgent Call to Revive UK's Food and Drink Sector Amid Declining Investment

In a landscape where the UK's food and drink sector navigates through turbulent waters, marked by a noticeable decline in investment and challenging market dynamics, voices from within the industry call for immediate action. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF), a body representing the interests of over a thousand entities in the sector, has recently intensified its plea to the UK Government. The call to action is clear and urgent: reverse the worrisome trend of investment decline that has seen a staggering drop by a third from 2019 to 2023, despite a 5% increase in overall UK manufacturing investment during the same period. Amidst this backdrop, notable developments unfold, from Oatly's financial results to Saputo's impairment charge in Australia, signaling a time of significant flux within the global food and drink landscape.

The Investment Conundrum

At the heart of the FDF's concerns lies a stark contrast that paints a troubling picture for the future of the UK's food and drink manufacturing sector. The Federation's manifesto outlines a series of recommendations aimed at reviving the industry's fortunes. These include addressing Brexit-related trade barriers and workforce shortages, which continue to strain producers across the board. The sector, characterized by its vibrancy and contribution of £38 billion in Gross Value Added, employs half a million people across 12,500 businesses. Yet, the shadow of declining investment looms large, with the SNP asserting that Scotland is already paving the way forward by expanding access to high-quality, healthy produce and bolstering sector support.

Global Market Dynamics

Amid the FDF's call for action, the broader food and drink industry faces its own set of challenges and developments. Oatly, the Swedish oat milk producer known for its rapid rise in popularity, reports losses despite improved sales. The company's focus on driving towards profitable growth underscores the complex dynamics at play in the global food and drink market. Meanwhile, Saputo, one of the world's top dairy processors, faces an impairment charge in Australia attributed to market dynamics and declining milk supply. This scenario highlights the intricate balance companies must strike between growth and sustainability in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Legislative Delays and Market Responses

The food and drink sector's future is further complicated by legislative uncertainties. The postponement of the vote on the implementation of the corporate sustainability due diligence directive, initially aimed at ensuring supply chains are free of human rights abuses and environmental destruction, signals a contentious debate within the EU. Germany and Italy's abstention, driven by concerns over the potential economic risks and the burden on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), reflects the complexities of balancing corporate responsibility with economic viability. This directive, targeting SMEs as well, sought to clarify responsibilities and protect them from the costs of verification, illustrating the intricate web of factors that shape the sector's regulatory environment.