Politics

Controversy Surrounds UK Government Funding Linked to Muslim Council

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:27 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:12 pm EST
Controversy Surrounds UK Government Funding Linked to Muslim Council

Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary, is under increasing pressure to cease government funding to the Inter Faith Network (IFN), a UK charity working towards fostering understanding between different faith communities. The IFN has been the recipient of over £3.8 million in government finances since 2010, an investment now under scrutiny due to the IFN’s association with the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

Concerns over the Inclusion of MCB

The MCB, a national representative body for Muslims in the UK, has been under a government engagement ban since 2009. This ban was imposed following the MCB’s then deputy secretary-general’s endorsement of the Istanbul Declaration, widely interpreted as supporting attacks on Royal Navy ships enforcing a blockade on Gaza, a territory controlled by Hamas. Although there was a brief re-engagement in 2010, the Conservative government reinstated the ban.

Request to Halt Funding

Given this context, two IFN member bodies, the Interfaith Alliance UK and Scriptural Reasoning, have lodged formal requests with Mr. Gove to cease the funding to IFN. They argue that the money could be better utilized by smaller local interfaith projects, delivering more direct and tangible benefits to communities.

Responses from IFN and MCB

The IFN has defended its work and funding decisions, maintaining the importance of its role in promoting interfaith understanding. The MCB, on the other hand, has refuted any endorsement of the Istanbul Declaration. The Department for Levelling Up, responsible for the IFN’s funding, has stated that all financed organizations are subjected to strict monitoring and undergo meticulous internal finance and due diligence processes.

Politics United Kingdom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

