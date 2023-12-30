Controversy Surrounds UK Government Funding Linked to Muslim Council

Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary, is under increasing pressure to cease government funding to the Inter Faith Network (IFN), a UK charity working towards fostering understanding between different faith communities. The IFN has been the recipient of over £3.8 million in government finances since 2010, an investment now under scrutiny due to the IFN’s association with the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

Concerns over the Inclusion of MCB

The MCB, a national representative body for Muslims in the UK, has been under a government engagement ban since 2009. This ban was imposed following the MCB’s then deputy secretary-general’s endorsement of the Istanbul Declaration, widely interpreted as supporting attacks on Royal Navy ships enforcing a blockade on Gaza, a territory controlled by Hamas. Although there was a brief re-engagement in 2010, the Conservative government reinstated the ban.

Request to Halt Funding

Given this context, two IFN member bodies, the Interfaith Alliance UK and Scriptural Reasoning, have lodged formal requests with Mr. Gove to cease the funding to IFN. They argue that the money could be better utilized by smaller local interfaith projects, delivering more direct and tangible benefits to communities.

Responses from IFN and MCB

The IFN has defended its work and funding decisions, maintaining the importance of its role in promoting interfaith understanding. The MCB, on the other hand, has refuted any endorsement of the Istanbul Declaration. The Department for Levelling Up, responsible for the IFN’s funding, has stated that all financed organizations are subjected to strict monitoring and undergo meticulous internal finance and due diligence processes.