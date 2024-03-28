Urgent Call for State Police Reform Amid Rising Insecurity in Nigeria: Tinubu, NEC Push for Action

Amid escalating security challenges, Nigeria finds itself at a critical juncture, with President Bola Tinubu and the National Economic Council (NEC) advocating for the swift establishment of state police. Despite the consensus on the necessity for such a move, progress is hampered as only 16 out of 36 states have submitted proposals, spotlighting a significant delay in addressing the nation's dire security situation.

Expediting State Police Formation

The call for the establishment of state police comes in response to a skyrocketing rate of violent crimes, including terrorism, banditry, and communal clashes across various regions. The NEC, under the vice-presidential chairmanship, has expressed frustration over the slow pace at which states are moving towards this reform. This delay not only prolongs the suffering of citizens but also questions the commitment of state governments to securing their domains.

Challenges and Concerns

Concerns over the potential misuse of state police by local governors for political gains have been a significant roadblock. Critics argue for stringent constitutional safeguards to prevent such abuse. However, proponents, including former Kano Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, advocate for a community-driven approach, emphasizing intelligence gathering over sheer force.

The Path Forward

As Nigeria grapples with an array of security challenges, the establishment of state police emerges as a crucial step towards decentralizing law enforcement and tailoring security measures to local needs. The upcoming NEC meeting in April is poised to be a decisive moment for the future of policing in Nigeria. Stakeholders must reconcile their differences and prioritize the nation's security over political interests.