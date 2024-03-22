Urgent Call for Federal Action on Indigenous Housing, Policing Shortcomings Revealed by Auditor General

The Assembly of First Nations national chief, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, is demanding immediate federal government action in response to two critical reports from the Auditor General. These reports, released on Tuesday, expose significant and ongoing deficiencies in Indigenous housing and policing, highlighting a stark lack of progress and the urgent need for reform.

Indigenous Housing Crisis Deepens

According to the Auditor General's findings, Indigenous communities continue to face severe housing challenges, with conditions not seeing any meaningful improvement since 2015. The 2021 Census data underscored the extent of the crisis, showing that residents of First Nations communities are four to six times more likely to live in overcrowded and dilapidated housing compared to non-Indigenous Canadians. Despite a pledge by the Trudeau government in 2019 to close the housing gap by 2030, the efforts by Indigenous Services Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) are falling significantly short of meeting this goal.

Failures in Indigenous Policing Programs

Another report scrutinized the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, a joint initiative by federal, provincial, and territorial governments established in 1991 to enhance safety in Indigenous communities. The audit revealed that Public Safety Canada and the RCMP have not effectively partnered with Indigenous communities to tailor policing services to their needs. With $13 million of program funds going unspent in the 2022-23 fiscal year and an additional $45 million at risk of being unused in 2023-2024, the report criticizes the program's administration for failing to build trust and align with the federal government's commitments to truth and reconciliation.

Community Responses and Calls for Action

Indigenous leaders and community members have voiced their frustrations and the pressing need for change. Jamie-Lee Wesley's experience of moving back to her home community only to face a long waitlist for housing exemplifies the personal impact of these systemic failures. Meanwhile, Edward Lennard Busch, executive director of the First Nations Chiefs of Police Association, highlighted the disappointment in seeing substantial funds go unspent amidst widespread need. These accounts underscore the critical call for a reformed approach to Indigenous housing and policing, emphasizing the necessity of direct action and meaningful collaboration between the federal government and Indigenous communities.

As the federal government faces mounting pressure to address these critical issues, the path forward requires not only immediate action but a sustained commitment to close the gaps in housing and policing for Indigenous Peoples. The findings of the Auditor General's reports serve as a stark reminder of the long-standing challenges facing First Nations communities, urging a collaborative effort to forge a future marked by equity, safety, and dignity for all Indigenous Canadians.